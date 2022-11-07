Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Hits New 12-Month High at $321.66

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $321.66 and last traded at $319.20, with a volume of 2408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $314.89.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

In related news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total transaction of $279,280.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,120,000 after buying an additional 33,219 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,271,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,679,000 after purchasing an additional 54,291 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,012,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,529,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 413,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

