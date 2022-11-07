VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Stake Boosted by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,979 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 4.3% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $20,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.43. The company had a trading volume of 32,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,262. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $78.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.25.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.