Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.0% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,120,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,303,000 after acquiring an additional 890,395 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,380,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,550,000 after acquiring an additional 683,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,018,000 after acquiring an additional 821,169 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,049,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,768,000 after acquiring an additional 826,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,313,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,352,000 after acquiring an additional 60,819 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.50. 98,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,306,977. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

