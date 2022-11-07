Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,291 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.7% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.48. 342,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,559,732. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $52.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

