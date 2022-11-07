Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGC. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,443,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,029,000 after acquiring an additional 106,490 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,933,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,357,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

MGC opened at $130.44 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.30 and a one year high of $170.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.42.

