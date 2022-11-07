Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 307,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $54,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of VB traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.02. 446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,181. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $241.06.
