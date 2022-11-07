Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000.

VTI opened at $188.94 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

