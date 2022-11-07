Verasity Market Capitalization Tops $44.11 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $44.11 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004804 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001270 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016787 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

