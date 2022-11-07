Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VSTM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verastem in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $0.39 on Monday. Verastem has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative net margin of 2,007.44% and a negative return on equity of 102.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 417.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,154,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 4,158,108 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Verastem by 190.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,684,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,806 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Verastem during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 20.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,571,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 942,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the second quarter worth $316,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

