Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,790 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Visa by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 106,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,526,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,212,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Visa by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 283,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,868,000 after buying an additional 75,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Price Performance

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $198.20. The stock had a trading volume of 48,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,573,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $374.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.28.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.46%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

