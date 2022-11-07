Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,266 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 81.5% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 20.9% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 82,002 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.21.

QCOM stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.40. The stock had a trading volume of 110,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,716,532. The firm has a market cap of $120.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.18.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.