Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $26.25 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,556 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.4% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $26,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.76. 572,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,706,775. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

