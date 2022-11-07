Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,688 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,739. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progressive Trading Up 0.0 %

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

Progressive stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.65. 13,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.66 and a fifty-two week high of $130.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.28.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.