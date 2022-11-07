Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.99 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.9% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.85.
NYSE PG traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,462,818. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.95 and a 200 day moving average of $141.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
