Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,456,000 after buying an additional 2,618,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,153,000 after purchasing an additional 190,720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,727,000 after purchasing an additional 303,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.01. 123,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,945,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.56. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.