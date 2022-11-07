Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 12,058 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,585 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 12,058 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Capital World Investors increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,820 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $119,783,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

COP stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.42. The company had a trading volume of 90,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,073,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $175.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 13.26%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

