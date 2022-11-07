Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,405 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 120,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 211.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

LKQ traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,610. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

