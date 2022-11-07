Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 433 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up 0.8% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,407.13.

NYSE:AZO traded up $21.70 on Monday, reaching $2,486.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,344. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,560.01. The firm has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,242.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,155.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $35.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

