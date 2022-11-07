Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.98. 12,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,094. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.87. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.84.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

