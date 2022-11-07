Verge (XVG) Market Cap Tops $53.54 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $53.54 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,739.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.91 or 0.00332268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00020132 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00121613 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.96 or 0.00752031 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.71 or 0.00567584 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00228362 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,820,400 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.