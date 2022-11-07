Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.64.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $166.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.4% during the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 90,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 19.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.1% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

