Vertcoin Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $12.03 million and approximately $72,458.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000888 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,711.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.39 or 0.00335014 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020111 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00121749 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.81 or 0.00757113 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.25 or 0.00570930 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00229342 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,400,860 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

