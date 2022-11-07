Vertcoin (VTC) One Day Volume Hits $41,896.00

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $12.18 million and approximately $41,896.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000894 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,822.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00332012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00020054 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00122914 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.55 or 0.00747017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.14 or 0.00572190 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00230474 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,402,685 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.