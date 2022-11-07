Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Gap Down to $16.36

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.36, but opened at $15.96. Vertex shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VERX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Vertex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vertex in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertex to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

Vertex Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.54, a P/E/G ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Activity

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 47,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $698,255.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,933.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 47,793 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $698,255.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,933.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Destefano sold 17,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $257,289.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,445.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,398 shares of company stock worth $2,900,954 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Vertex by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vertex by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,621 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Vertex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 263,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

