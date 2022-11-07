Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $31.29, but opened at $25.00. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 44,487 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $2,059,469.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $2,059,469.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Krishna Yeshwant sold 49,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $1,625,334.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,308,630 shares in the company, valued at $141,279,977.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,960 shares of company stock worth $15,606,184 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VERV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Down 27.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.86. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.86.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). On average, equities analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Featured Articles

