VIDT Datalink Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,908.00 (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 7th. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002437 BTC on exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $389.02 million and approximately $8,908.00 worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VIDT Datalink’s genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official website is www.vidt-datalink.com. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@vidtdatalink.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

