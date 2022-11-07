Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,226 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.0% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Visa by 15.5% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 122,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Visa by 1.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 217,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $42,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 6.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,790 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $197.56. The company had a trading volume of 95,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,573,879. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.22 and a 200 day moving average of $201.28.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

