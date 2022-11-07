Vista Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 58 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,605 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.2% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $6.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $479.90. 31,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,667. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $494.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.92.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

