Vista Capital Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.7% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 238,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 18,719 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 10.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 10.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Stock Down 2.9 %

NWN stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.21. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Insider Activity

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,438 shares of company stock worth $76,522. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

