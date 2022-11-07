Vista Capital Partners Inc. Invests $506,000 in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $959,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $89,000. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,495,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,540,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $820,000.
Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA DFUV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,013. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $35.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88.
