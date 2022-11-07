Volta (VLTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect Volta to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Volta had a negative return on equity of 89.56% and a negative net margin of 562.95%. The company had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 million. On average, analysts expect Volta to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Volta stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. Volta has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLTA shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Volta from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Roth Capital cut Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Volta from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Volta from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Volta in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLTA. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Volta by 37.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Volta by 166.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 24,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Volta by 327.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,342,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093,445 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Volta by 10.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Volta in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

