Vow (VOW) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $361,254.00

Vow (VOW) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 6th. Vow has a total market capitalization of $147.33 million and approximately $361,254.00 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vow token can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00004482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vow has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vow Profile

Vow was first traded on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

