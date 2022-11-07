Vulcan Forged PYR Tops One Day Trading Volume of $18.90 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 7th. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $4.52 or 0.00021787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $108.12 million and approximately $18.90 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,765.24 or 0.99996907 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007716 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006694 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00020468 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00039366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00047643 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000352 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022686 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004771 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00251830 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.48010477 USD and is down -5.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $19,108,494.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.