W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger makes up about 1.9% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,353,000 after purchasing an additional 140,892 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,334,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 338,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,814,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,052,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 22.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,367,000 after acquiring an additional 54,008 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $564.50.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.1 %

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

NYSE:GWW traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $593.17. 1,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,477. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $534.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $603.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

