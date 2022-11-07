Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Position Increased by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,230,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,585,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,081 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $234,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $38,697,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $1.55 on Monday, reaching $38.62. The stock had a trading volume of 212,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,116,219. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

