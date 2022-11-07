Walken (WLKN) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.98 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. One Walken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Walken has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Walken has a market capitalization of $100.65 million and $1.98 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Walken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.95 or 0.00598335 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,456.24 or 0.31166310 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Walken Token Profile

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Walken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Walken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.