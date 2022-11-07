Waltonchain (WTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $977,858.00

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $21.90 million and $977,858.00 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003277 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.66 or 0.00602099 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,545.49 or 0.31362365 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000304 BTC.
Waltonchain Token Profile
Waltonchain is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,191,064 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,215,852 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.
Waltonchain Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
