Waltonchain (WTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $977,858.00

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $21.90 million and $977,858.00 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.66 or 0.00602099 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,545.49 or 0.31362365 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,191,064 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,215,852 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars.

