Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, November 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share on Sunday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and’s previous final dividend of $0.36.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Washington H. Soul Pattinson and news, insider Robert Millner purchased 170,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$26.56 ($17.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,515,200.00 ($2,931,948.05). Also, insider Thomas Millner purchased 70,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$27.07 ($17.57) per share, with a total value of A$1,894,550.00 ($1,230,227.27). Insiders have acquired a total of 320,000 shares of company stock worth $8,596,390 in the last ninety days.

About Washington H. Soul Pattinson and

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the equity investment, mining, and property investment businesses. It is involved in the coal, oil, and gas activities, which include exploration, development, production, processing, associated transport infrastructure, and ancillary activities.

Featured Stories

