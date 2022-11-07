Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,180 ($13.64) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Performance

LON WOSG opened at GBX 902 ($10.43) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 780.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 841.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.10. Watches of Switzerland Group has a twelve month low of GBX 632.50 ($7.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,600 ($18.50). The company has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 2,120.73.

Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. The company offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and insurance services for fashion and classic watches and jewelry. It operates 131 showrooms in the United Kingdom and 40 showrooms in the United States, as well as through seven transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands.

