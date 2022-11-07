Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Down 9.4%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) shares fell 9.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. 3,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 193,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Waterdrop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $2.10 in a research report on Friday, September 16th.
Waterdrop Stock Down 9.4 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of -0.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Waterdrop stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Waterdrop
Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.
See Also
