Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Down 9.4%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) shares fell 9.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. 3,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 193,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Waterdrop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $2.10 in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of -0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Waterdrop had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $104.72 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Waterdrop Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Waterdrop stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waterdrop

(Get Rating)

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

