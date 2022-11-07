WAXE (WAXE) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. WAXE has a market cap of $328.55 million and approximately $52,992.00 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAXE coin can currently be purchased for about $84.57 or 0.00407803 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAXE has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.91 or 0.00597893 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,453.59 or 0.31139746 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000303 BTC.

About WAXE

WAXE’s launch date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

