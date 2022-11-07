Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Barclays

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

W has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $96.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.15.

Wayfair Price Performance

NYSE:W opened at $32.43 on Friday. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $298.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average of $51.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $78,597.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,885 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $69,179.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,609.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $78,597.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,126 in the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its holdings in Wayfair by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 189,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $824,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Wayfair by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Stories

