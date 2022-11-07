WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,657 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.0% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 82,002 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.7 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $107.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.21.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.