WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,947 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.8% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Price Performance

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $198.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.28. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The firm has a market cap of $375.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.46%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

