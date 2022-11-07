WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Sells 2,544 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,370 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $101.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $184.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

