WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Sells 368 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,978 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,949,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Netflix by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,488 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,484,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $256.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $114.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.55.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.