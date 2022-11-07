WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Sells 369 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 566 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,221 shares of company stock worth $20,099,793. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $87.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.57 and its 200-day moving average is $109.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.37.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

