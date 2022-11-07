Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) recently:

11/3/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $97.00 to $73.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $118.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/28/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $112.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $107.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $125.00 to $100.00.

10/28/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $83.00.

10/26/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $106.00 to $91.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $108.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $118.00 to $107.00.

9/22/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $117.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EW opened at $68.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.37 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.38. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,122.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,494,933. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

