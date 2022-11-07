Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Seagen (SGEN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN) recently:
- 11/2/2022 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $196.00 to $142.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2022 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim to $170.00.
- 11/1/2022 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $145.00.
- 10/31/2022 – Seagen was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/28/2022 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $171.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2022 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $220.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2022 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $178.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2022 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $208.00 to $188.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2022 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $174.00 to $136.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2022 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $200.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/24/2022 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $194.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2022 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Seagen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2022 – Seagen was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $178.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $177.00.
- 9/16/2022 – Seagen was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.
- 9/13/2022 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $152.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Seagen stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,136. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 0.60. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $192.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.44.
In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $300,438.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,338,652.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $300,438.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,338,652.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,625 shares of company stock worth $2,988,368. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
