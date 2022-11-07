Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Seagen (SGEN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN) recently:

11/2/2022 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $196.00 to $142.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim to $170.00.

11/1/2022 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $145.00.

10/31/2022 – Seagen was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/28/2022 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $171.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $220.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $178.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $208.00 to $188.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $174.00 to $136.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $200.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $194.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Seagen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Seagen was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $178.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $177.00.

9/16/2022 – Seagen was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

9/13/2022 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $152.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Seagen Trading Up 1.9 %

Seagen stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,136. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 0.60. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $192.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.44.

Get Seagen Inc alerts:

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $300,438.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,338,652.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $300,438.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,338,652.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,625 shares of company stock worth $2,988,368. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Seagen by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Seagen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.