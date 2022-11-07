Wejo Group (WEJO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Wejo Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. On average, analysts expect Wejo Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wejo Group Stock Performance

Shares of Wejo Group stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. Wejo Group has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wejo Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wejo Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,225,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wejo Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,081,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Wejo Group by 786.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 680,626 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wejo Group in the 1st quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Wejo Group in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Wejo Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

About Wejo Group

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.

See Also

